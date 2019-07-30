Market News
July 30, 2019 / 3:59 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Shares of Mexican miner Penoles tumble, hit by subsidiary's weak results

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican miner Penoles fell as much as 14% on the Mexican stock exchange Tuesday morning, reaching their weakest level in more than three years, after its Fresnillo subsidiary reported weak earnings.

Fresnillo’s core earnings declined by 46% during the first half of the year, hit by rising costs and lower output at its mines in Mexico.

In a statement sent to the Mexican stock exchange, Penoles attributed the movement in its stock to Fresnillo’s poor quarterly results. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below