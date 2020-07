MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - Mexican federal government workers ought to receive higher pensions, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, a day after the government announced plans to boost average pensions of regular workers by about 40%.

“We’re also going to present a reform ... for the benefit of workers employed by the state,” Lopez Obrador said, noting that he was referring to employees of the federal government. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)