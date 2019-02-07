Mexico pension fund proposal could boost returns -Fitch ratings

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s proposed changes to its pension system could lead to better returns and payouts for beneficiaries, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador brought the initiative to Congress last month, aiming to change how the country’s pension fund managers, manage about 3.31 trillion Mexican pesos ($173.25 billion) in resources.

Fitch said in a statement on Thursday that certain details still need to be worked out, but that the proposal could lead to reduced costs and a streamlined regulatory framework.

The positive analysis came a week after Fitch downgraded state oil company Pemex on concerns that included its tax burden and capital investment requirements, which sent the peso falling.

Financial markets also tumbled after Lopez Obrador decided in October to scrap a partially built Mexico City airport, and in November when lawmakers aligned with his party proposed a bill to cut banking commissions. Lopez Obrador later said he would not immediately change the banking laws.