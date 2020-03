MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency commission has increased the size of its program of foreign exchange auctions from $20 billion to $30 billion, the central bank said on Monday, as policymakers take steps to support the battered peso currency.

The commission would continue to monitor conditions in the foreign exchange market and will take additional measures if necessary, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Diego Ore)