MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank said on Wednesday that it would carry out a currency auction worth $2 billion later in the day, after the peso reached historic lows amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

The bank said in a statement that at the instruction of its currency commission, it would carry out the auction “with the objective of promoting better liquidity conditions.” (Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love Editing by Drazen Jorgic)