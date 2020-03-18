Mexican peso hits all-time low amid coronavirus fears

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso depreciated on Wednesday for the twelfth straight session, hitting a record low at more than 24 units to the dollar, amid concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The local currency was trading at 23.981 units per dollar, down 4.55%, in early morning trading. The currency fell in international trading at dawn to 24.067 units, a new all-time low. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; writing by Julia Love Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)