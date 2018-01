MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso strengthened as much as 1 percent on Thursday to its best level since Oct. 5 amid a global weakening of the dollar.

The dollar lost ground on Thursday as investors monitored remarks from ECB chief Mario Draghi about the future of monetary policy in the region.

The peso rose as much as 1.09 percent to 18.3 units per dollar before sliding back to 18.4 units per dollar.