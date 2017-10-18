FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico govt not worried about peso exchange rate - finmin
October 18, 2017

Mexico govt not worried about peso exchange rate - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government is not worried about the country’s peso, which has seen orderly market movements, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday.

Even so, the government should be alert and pay attention to it, he added on the sidelines of an event in Mexico City.

The peso has weakened against the dollar in recent weeks over concerns about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a crucial pillar of the country’s export-led economy.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

