MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso jumped to its strongest in nearly eight weeks on Thursday as emerging market currencies gained on signs that Washington may ease back on plans for tariffs on European cars.

The peso gained just over 1 percent to 19.2510 per dollar, its strongest since May 11, before pulling back to trade around 19.29 per dollar, or about 0.8 percent stronger. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle)