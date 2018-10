MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso currency reversed gains on Friday to fall 1 percent, hitting its lowest level in five weeks after a report by ratings agency Fitch on national oil company Pemex.

Following the decision by Fitch to revise the company’s outlook rating to negative from stable, the peso currency weakened to 19.34 pesos per dollar. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)