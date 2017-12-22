FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 3:59 PM / a day ago

Mexico's peso hits 9-month low on U.S. tax reform, inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso hit its weakest level against the dollar since March on Friday, battered by a U.S. tax reform that threatens investment, inflation data and corruption scandals that boost a leftist front-runner in next year’s elections.

The peso hit 19.577 per dollar around 0945 a.m. local time, the lowest since March 15.

Inflation ticked up in the first half of December to 6.69 percent, above the 6.64 percent analysts had been expecting, keeping up pressure on the central bank to maintain high interest rates. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Christine Murray)

