Mexico's peso lightly trims losses after hitting new record low

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso rebounded slightly on Thursday after hitting yet another a record low of 24.63 units per dollar, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.

The currency was trading at 24.02 units per dollar around 13:40 GMT, down 1.32% against the dollar from the previous session close.

The peso’s slide comes as emerging markets currencies around the world and broad financial markets take a battering amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)