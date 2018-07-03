UPDATE 2-Mexico peso gains, helped by leftist Lopez Obrador's comments

(Adds that peso tracking other emerging markets currencies higher)

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso strengthened over 1.5 percent on Tuesday, continuing a trend of swings since Sunday’s election, when leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cruised to victory, amid broadly positive economic comments by him and his team.

The landslide win by Lopez Obrador, who takes office in December, deals a crushing blow to establishment parties, with the longtime political outsider set to become the first leftist to be president since one-party rule ended in 2000.

The peso strengthened amid a broad rise in emerging market currencies on Tuesday, rising to 19.64 pesos to the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Since his win, Lopez Obrador and his team have strived to send a confident message to international investors and dispel fears that he might be averse to private investment.

On Monday, an advisor to incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told Reuters the election win would jumpstart talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Jesus Seade, Lopez Obrador’s chief negotiator for NAFTA, said the talks to revamp the 24-year-old pact had been hindered by uncertainty over the outcome of the Mexican election, and would pick up following Lopez Obrador’s decisive win. He stressed an agreement was possible before the next government takes power in December.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Lopez Obrador also discussed immigration, trade and security issues in a phone call on Monday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Diego Ore in Mexico City; Editing by Bernadette Baum)