FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will this Monday put in an order for COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, which could arrive in roughly a week, Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado said.

“The request is being made today, and according to our contract, we could have it here in a period of something like five to eight days,” Delgado told broadcaster Televisa.