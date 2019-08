MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday that a deal between Mexico’s government and several infrastructure companies over a dispute surrounding gas pipeline contracts was positive for the firms’ credit ratings.

The deal “brings certainty to investments and ensures that the projects will continue advancing,” Moody’s analyst Roxana Munoz said in a statement. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)