Mexico close to deal on pipeline dispute - Mexican president

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico is close to an accord over a contractual dispute with the builders of several gas pipelines awarded under the previous administration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

“I wanted to let you know that we may reach a deal this week,” Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference, saying that a deal might be possible as soon as Thursday.

State-run power utility, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), has been seeking to renegotiate the contracts issued under the previous government, arguing the terms were unfair.

The pipeline contracts involve companies including Canada’s TC Energy Corp, Mexico’s Grupo Carso and IEnova, a Mexican subsidiary of U.S. company Sempra Energy. (Reporting by Diego Ore Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)