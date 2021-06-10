Mexico president signals new cabinet changes after finance minister move

MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he will be making adjustments in his administration following Sunday’s elections in which his allies lost lower house seats.

Lopez Obrador did not give additional details of what other changes he was contemplating following the announcement on Wednesday that he would tap his finance minister to run the central bank and a close ally to lead the finance ministry.

“We are going to gradually adjust the government to the new reality, I cannot tell you more,” Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador announced a day earlier that Finance Minister Arturo Herrera would take over from Bank of Mexico chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon, whose term concludes at the end of 2021.

To replace Herrera, Lopez Obrador chose economist Rogelio Ramirez de la O, who will be the third finance minister since the president took office in December 2018. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Cassandra Garrison)