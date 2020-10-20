Former Mexican defense minister ordered held in U.S. jail without bond

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's then Defense Minister General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda attends a flag-raising ceremony honouring the victims of the September 1985 and 2017 earthquakes at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mexico’s former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered on Tuesday held in U.S. custody without bail pending his trial on drug trafficking charges.

A U.S. magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York for further proceedings. Cienfuegos was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last week.

Cienfuegos was indicted in federal court in New York on

four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say he took bribes in return for protection for alleged drug cartel members, which included warning them about U.S. investigations. Cienfuegos has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

The arrest of Cienfuegos - nicknamed El Padrino, or “The Godfather,” in an August 2019 indictment unsealed last week - marked the first time a former Mexican defense minister has been indicted and detained.