Mexico's president says will respect pipeline contracts

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will respect contracts companies have with state-run power utility CFE for pipelines that are not operational, despite his criticism of how much the arrangements cost.

On Monday, the government said Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso, TransCanada Corp and Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova were receiving billions of dollars for unfinished pipeline projects.