Mexico minister who resigned had differences with chief of staff -president

MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that former Finance Minister Carlos Urzua, who resigned on Tuesday, had differences with the president’s chief of staff and businessman Alfonso Romo, among other issues.

In Urzua’s resignation letter, he cited problems with other members of the government as one of the reasons for leaving. He also referred to “extremism” in economic policy and conflicts of interest in the appointment of some ministry officials imposed on him by influential members of the government. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Rebekah F Ward; Editing by Bernadette Baum)