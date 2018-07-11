Mexican president-elect outlines legislative priorities

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Wednesday sketched out his legislative priorities for the next government, including measures to remove immunity from public servants, including the president.

The initiatives include plans to create a public security ministry and change the government’s education reform, the leftist Lopez Obrador told a news conference in Mexico City after meeting with incoming legislators from his MORENA party.

Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1. (Writing by Dave Graham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)