July 27, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador seeks to boost crude output to 2.5 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his administration will look to boost the country’s crude oil production to 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd), from current a 1.9 million bpd.

Lopez Obrador, who was elected in a landslide July 1 victory and will take office on Dec. 1, said he will look to revamp the nation’s 6 refineries so they are operating at full capacity within 2 years. He also said he plans to build a new refinery in Dos Bocas in Mexico’s southern Tabasco state. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)

