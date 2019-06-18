Mexico president floats idea of recall referendum in March 2021

MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed holding a recall referendum on his presidency on March 21, 2021, if Congress cannot agree to a constitutional change permitting the vote during mid-term legislative elections.

Lopez Obrador took office in December vowing to give the public a chance to vote him out of office halfway through his six year term, but that plan has met resistance in the Senate from opposition lawmakers concerned about its implications. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Hugh Bronstein)