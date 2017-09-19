FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 60 killed by quake in Mexico, toll rises in capital
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 9:46 PM / a month ago

At least 60 killed by quake in Mexico, toll rises in capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - At least 60 people were killed when a powerful earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, officials said.

The highest death toll was in Morelos state, just south of Mexico City, where 42 deaths were reported. In the capital itself, mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said at least four people were killed.

In the neighboring state of Mexico, at least 8 people were killed, according to governor Alfredo Del Mazo. Six deaths were reported by civil protection authorities in Puebla state, to the south.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Daniel Flynn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.