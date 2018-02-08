FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 8, 2018 / 3:07 PM / in 16 hours

Mexico renews catastrophe bond until 2020 for up to $260 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Thursday that it has renewed with the World Bank a catastrophe bond for earthquakes through February 2020 for coverage up to $260 million.

Mexico received a $150 million payout from a catastrophe bond in mid-November after a devastating Sept. 7 earthquake.

Resources from the bond would boost Mexico’s Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden), which is used for emergency situations and reconstruction activities following natural disasters. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.