MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexican autoparts maker Rassini on Thursday announced there was a tender offer through Dec. 3 to buy all its shares ahead of a possible delisting from the Mexican stock exchange, the company said in a statement.

Rassini said it would offer up to $666 million for the stock. That comprised buying A shares at $2.08 per share and $4.16 for each Rassini CPO. The price per CPO jumped about 16 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle)