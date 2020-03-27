Corrections News
CORRECTED-Mexico will see below-average growth in Latin America as coronavirus bites-S&P

(Corrects to clarify that Mexico will see below average growth, not that it will take the longest in Latin America to recover)

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexico will be among the countries in Latin America that will see below-average economic growth following the coronavirus outbreak, S&P Global Ratings said on Friday.

The ratings agency cut the rating for the Mexican sovereign and national oil company Pemex to BBB from BBB+ on Thursday. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Abraham Gonzalez Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

