April 15 (Reuters) - Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Mexico’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to “BBB-“ from “BBB”, with a stable outlook.

The credit ratings agency said the rating cut was based on expectations that the economic shock represented by the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a severe recession in the country this year. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D’Silva)