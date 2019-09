MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Processing capacity at Mexico’s local oil refineries has risen to 50% from 38%, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference on Monday.

“So far, the refining capacity has risen to 50%,” Lopez Obrador said, adding that his government aimed to increase the capacity to 75% by the end of next year. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Miguel Angel Lopez; Editing by Kevin Liffey)