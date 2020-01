MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s principal retailers’ association on Thursday forecast that sales at stores open for at least a year would increase by 3% in nominal terms this year compared to 2019.

The group known as ANTAD said same-store sales rose 3.6% in nominal terms in December from the same month a year earlier. Sales rose by 3.4% in nominal terms during all of 2019, it said. (Reporting by Daina Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)