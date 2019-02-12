Mexican same-store retail sales rise 2.5 pct in January - ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Tuesday that same-store sales climbed 2.5 percent in January compared to the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at stores that have been open for at least a year.

Total sales, including newly opened stores, rose 6.4 percent compared with January last year, said ANTAD, which includes major chains such as Soriana and Chedraui .

The country’s biggest retailer Wal Mart de Mexico told Reuters on Tuesday the company left the association in January.

It was not immediately clear if ANTAD’s 2018 January numbers were adjusted to reflect the company’s exit from the group.