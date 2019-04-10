Mexican same-store retail sales up slightly in March - ANTAD

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD reported on Wednesday that same-store sales rose 0.6 percent in March compared with the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at department stores, including chains Soriana and Chedraui, open for at least one year.

Total March sales, including newly opened stores, rose 4.8 percent compared to the year-ago period, added ANTAD.

The country’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, is no longer part of the association. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)