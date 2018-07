MEXICO CITY, July 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retailers association said on Tuesday that sales at stores that had been open for at least a year increased by 7.9 percent in June compared to the same month last year.

Total sales in Mexico rose 11.2 percent from June 2017, the association said.

The retail group, known as ANTAD, includes chains such as Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana.