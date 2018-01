MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell 0.3 percent in November from October, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Sales decreased 1.5 percent in November compared to the same month a year earlier. Employment in the sector inched up 0.3 percent year-over-year, and wages rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)