July 31, 2018 / 12:39 PM / in 2 hours

Carlos Slim says Mexico's AMLO will seek investment in country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim said on Tuesday he expects Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to seek investment, and does not see risks to his business empire in the country from the new left-wing administration.

“He (Lopez Obrador) will try to seek investment,” Slim said in Madrid during an investor day for Spanish construction firm FCC of which he is the main shareholder.

Asked if he saw any risks to his business interests in Mexico related to the new government, the billionaire replied, “No, no risks.” (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
