Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim says Mexico is attractive to investors

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Wednesday that Mexico had become attractive to financial investors because of healthy public finances and cooler inflation, as well as low interest rates abroad.

The comments come a day after the government announced the first phase of an ambitious infrastructure plan underwritten by the private sector that covers a wide range of transportation and other public works projects over five years. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)