MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Thursday that Mexico’s government is being very careful with the budget, saying the budget was “reasonable”, and said the country needs a lot of private investment.

“There’s a need to invest 25-27% of GDP,” said Slim, in remarks at a conference. Slim’s America Movil owns Mexico’s largest telecommunications network. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler)