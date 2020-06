MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Mexico’s stock exchange on Friday elected Marco Martinez, the former president of Spanish bank Santander’s Mexican unit, to be its new board president.

A four-decade veteran of the country’s financial industry, Martinez succeeds Jaime Ruiz Sacristan as top executive of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Edited by David Alire Garcia)