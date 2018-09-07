Banco de Bajio and Genomma Lab to enter main Mexican stock index

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) said on Friday that shares in bank Banco del Bajio and pharmaceutical company Genomma Lab would enter Mexico’s leading share index from Sept. 24.

The two will replace airline Volaris and autoparts maker Nemak, a unit of industrial conglomerate Alfa, in the S&P/BMV IPC index

The changes are part of a rebalancing of the Mexican index carried out by S&P Dow Jones every six months. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by Tom Brown)