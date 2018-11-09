Market News
November 9, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico stocks slip, banks choppy after Thursday's market rout

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell on Friday, tracking losses in United States, while bank stocks were choppy, with some rising but others whipsawing after steep declines in the previous session.

The S&P/BMV IPC stock index first rose before falling around 1 percent. Shares in Grupo Financiero Banorte rose but then fell back to slip 0.5 percent after losing nearly 12 percent on Thursday after a bill to limit bank commissions was presented in Congress. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Michael O’Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.