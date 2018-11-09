Mexico stocks slip, banks choppy after Thursday's market rout

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks fell on Friday, tracking losses in United States, while bank stocks were choppy, with some rising but others whipsawing after steep declines in the previous session.

The S&P/BMV IPC stock index first rose before falling around 1 percent. Shares in Grupo Financiero Banorte rose but then fell back to slip 0.5 percent after losing nearly 12 percent on Thursday after a bill to limit bank commissions was presented in Congress. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Michael O’Boyle)