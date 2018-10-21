Hurricane Willa, headed for central Mexico, set to become Category 4 -NHC

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hurricane Willa, churning off Mexico’s Pacific coast, is rapidly strengthening into a powerful storm and is due to make landfall on Tuesday in central Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Willa, located about 250 miles (400 km) southwest of Cabo Corrientes, on the coast of Jalisco state, is set to become a Category 4 storm on the 5-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale by the time it reaches land, the NHC added. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)