MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa on Thursday reported a net profit of 678 million pesos ($37 million) in the first quarter, down 43.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster by far, also posted net sales of 22.8 billion pesos during the three-month period, which ended in March.

($1= 18.303 pesos)