April 27, 2018 / 3:24 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa says considering cable division spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from call)

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa is still considering spinning off assets, particularly its cable division, executives said on Friday.

Speaking on the call with analysts, executives at the broadcaster said the company will likely conclude the decision-making process this year.

Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster, reported a 43 percent drop in net profit on Thursday, hurt by currency swings. Nevertheless, the company said it boosted advertising sales and reduced expenses.

Co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said he expected various units of the company to benefit in the next quarter from broadcasting the soccer World Cup, which begins in June.

Shares of Televisa were up 4.35 percent on Friday, trading at 66.89 pesos per share, after the call. (Reporting by Julia Love and Sheky Espejo Editing by Christine Murray and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
