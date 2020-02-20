Mexico's Televisa posts big jump in its fourth-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported a $2.5 billion peso ($132.7 million) fourth quarter net profit on Thursday, partly due to strong cable sales and up sharply from the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Televisa posted a net profit of only 56.6 million pesos as its results were hampered by weak advertising revenue.