Cruise ships collide in Mexico's Cozumel, damaging Carnival liner

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two cruise ships collided in a port in Mexico’s Cozumel on Friday morning, causing damage to the stern of Carnival Corporation’s Carnival Glory, videos posted on social media by passengers on a third ship showed.

Civil protection authorities in Cozumel confirmed the incident took place at around 0830 local time (0930 ET) and said officials were investigating. There have not yet been reports of injuries, a spokeswoman said.

Carnival Corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.