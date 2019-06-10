Mexico ETFs rebound after U.S. tariff threat diffused

Bonds News
LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Mexico-focused exchange-traded funds (ETF) jumped as much as 3 percent on Monday after the country struck a deal with the United States on Friday to avert a tariff war.

The Europe-listed iNAV MSCI Mexico UCITS capped exchange-traded fund (ETF) jumped 2.6% while a U.S.-listed equivalent was up over 3% in premarket trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting on Monday if Mexico did not commit to do more to tighten its borders.

In a joint declaration after three days of talks in Washington, both countries said Mexico had agreed to rapidly expand a controversial asylum program and deploy security forces to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

