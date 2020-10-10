UPDATE 2-Mexico's main stock exchange closes early due to trading glitch

(Updates with detail from exchange on reasons for suspension)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s main stock exchange closed several hours early on Friday after suspending operations before midday due to what it later described as a temporary outage in the system used to process trading orders.

“In view of rumors that have arisen, we can rule out completely that the suspension was due to a cyber attack,” the stock exchange said in a statement issued in the evening.

The S&P/BMV IPC index halted trading shortly before noon local time (1700 GMT) and did not re-open before announcing the conclusion of operations in the afternoon.

“The suspension of operations was due to an error caused by a technology provider,” the exchange known as the BMV explained in the statement, saying the connection in the system used to carry out transactions had cut out.

“It should be underlined that the systems and operating tools, as well as the platforms and applications of the BMV, did not suffer any failure, there was only the interruption in the aforementioned service,” the exchange added.

At the time, the index comprising Mexico’s leading traded stocks was up 0.19% and stood at 38,478.58 points.

Trading would resume as normal on Monday morning, the exchange said. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham and Richard Pullin)