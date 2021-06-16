Probe points to structural flaw behind Mexico City metro accident

MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed the incident was caused by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday.

Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City’s public works department, said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used including bolts, and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed.

The accident killed 26 people. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)