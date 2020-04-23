Industrials
April 23, 2020 / 9:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's CCCC among firms awarded $626 mln Mexican tourist train contract

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - The Mexican government awarded a 15.5 billion peso ($626 million) contract on Thursday covering the first phase of construction for its Maya Train tourist rail project, the government said in a statement.

The offer made by the consortium including Mota-Engil Mexico, China Communications Construction Company, Grupo Cosh and Eyasa y Gavil Ingenieria, was deemed to have made the best economic and technical proposal, the statement said, adding that it was one of 14 offers made for the contract. ($1 = 24.8040 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Alistair Bell)

