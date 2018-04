April 10 (Reuters) -

* MEXICAN TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY GRUPO TRAXION SIGNED CONTRACT FOR 4.5 BILLION PESO ($246.20 MILLION) CREDIT LINE TO IMPROVE DEBT PROFILE.

* TRAXION, CONTROLLED BY PRIVATE CAPITAL FUNDS NEXXUS AND DISCOVERY AMERICAS, SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT IT WILL INITIALLY USE 2 BILLION PESOS OF CREDIT LINE, PLUS 900 MILLION PESOS OF ITS OWN FUNDS, TO PAY DOWN DEBT. ($1 = 18.2781 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Sheky Espejo Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)